Filed Under:Advisory, Fecal Contamination, Lover's Point Beach, Monterey

MONTEREY (CBS SF) – Monterey County health officials have posted an advisory at Lover’s Point Beach and Monterey Municipal Beach due to fecal contamination.

Officials said samples taken on Monday showed high levels of indicator bacteria, which are used to test for fecal contamination.

Visitors are asked to avoid swimming or making contact with the water, as it can potentially cause illness.

Possible sources of the fecal contamination include marine life and other animals, storm drains and human activity, according to the health department.

Rainfall can also be associated with increased bacteria, especially in areas near man-made and natural storm drains, health officials said.

The advisory will be lifted once samples show safe levels of bacteria for recreational activities.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch