Filed Under:Crime, Fatal shooting, Investigation, Oakland, Oakland police, Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Wednesday night were investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt, according to authorities.

It happened just before 6 p.m. outside a mini-market on MacArthur Boulevard.

Chopper 5 was over the scene as police blocked off the area.

So far, police have not released any details about suspects, possible motive or the condition and identity of the victims.

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Just another day in the ‘hood. Thank the Lord he keeps those people in that rathole.
    Praise the Lord for gentrification.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch