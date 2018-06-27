Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Wednesday night were investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt, according to authorities.
It happened just before 6 p.m. outside a mini-market on MacArthur Boulevard.
Chopper 5 was over the scene as police blocked off the area.
So far, police have not released any details about suspects, possible motive or the condition and identity of the victims.
Just another day in the ‘hood. Thank the Lord he keeps those people in that rathole.
Praise the Lord for gentrification.