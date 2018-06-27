MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl when he was working at a dance instructor at a studio in Martinez, according to police.

Detectives allege that Daniel Howarter, a Martinez resident, assaulted the victim in 2012 and 2013 while she was one of his students. He was 25 at the time.

He was arrested on June 19 and booked into jail on $75,000 bail, and police say that prosecutors charged him Tuesday with two felony counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with additional information about Howarter’s case is asked to call Martinez police at (925) 372-3440.

