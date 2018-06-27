SPRING VALLEY (CBS SF) — Aided by improving weather conditions, firefighters battling the destructive Pawnee Fire in Lake County increased containment to 25 percent overnight, Cal Fire said Wednesday.

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in effect for some 1,500 residents of Spring Valley and the surrounding area. The toll of the fire remained 22 structures, a least 12 of which were homes. No injuries have been reported among residents or firefighters.

The fire had increased to 13,500 acres overnight, but containment grew from 17 percent to 25 percent.

The blaze was burning through dry brush, grass and timber and has charred 21 square miles since it started on Saturday and is threatening 600 buildings.

State fire officials said high temperatures in the 80s, low humidity and erratic winds helped the blaze expand on Tuesday and that the same weather was expected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, evacuees were preparing for another day at a makeshift center at the local Moose Lodge where the parking lot is crowded with campers and RVs.

“We a lot of times don’t get counted as an official evacuation center,” lodge official Jane King told KPIX. “We do it anyway. We do it because we love the community.”

For many of the evacuees, the threat of a devastating wildfire has become a way of life over the last decade.

“I’m just getting tired of it,” Spring Valley resident and evacuee Wayne Petratuona said. “I just wish they knew a way to stop it.”

Firefighters worked all day Tuesday to strengthen a fire break at the top of a ridge that parallels Walker Ridge Road.

“We’re absolutely trying to put in as much line as possible,” said Cal Fire PIO Brice Bennett. “We know weather is not in our favor in the upcoming days.”