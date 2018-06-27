SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A man was under psychiatric care hold early Wednesday after he intentionally crashed his car into his residential care facility, striking a fellow resident, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were on patrol near East 14th and Elgin streets at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed a man driving his vehicle in an unsafe manner and attempted a traffic enforcement.

However, the driver failed to yield and a slow speed pursuit ensued.

On the 1100 block of Elgin Street, the driver directed his vehicle toward the care facility and purposefully drove through the east exterior wall penetrating into the structure, authorities said.

Deputies were able to detain the man trapped inside his car inside the residence.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver was likely suffering from a mental health crisis and may have attempted to end his life by crashing into the building.

There were eight residents inside the building at the time of the crash. One resident was struck by the car inside the home who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver was taken for psychiatric care and have his injuries treated. He will be assessed for any relevant criminal charges or arrest.