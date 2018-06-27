REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man accused of molesting four children while he worked at a school and a summer camp pleaded no contest to felony charges in San Mateo County Superior Court on Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

Hoang Kim Tran, of Emerald Hills, was an after-school coach at Brittan Acres Elementary School in San Carlos from Aug. 29 to Sept. 28, 2017.

Prosecutors alleged that while Tran was working with 6-year-old children, he molested three different victims on separate occasions, touching the children over their clothing but in their private areas.

They say he also molested a fourth victim at a summer camp on July 17, 2017.

Tran pleaded no contest Monday to two counts of felony child molestation with a special allegation for serious and violent felonies on the condition that he register as a sex offender and serve a three-year term in state prison.

He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Aug. 24. Meanwhile, he remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Defense attorney Jeff Jackson could not immediately be reached on Tran’s behalf.

