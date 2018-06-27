PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old wanted felon was arrested early Wednesday by Palo Alto police after she led them on a short pursuit and then punched an officer and his K-9 companion while being apprehended, authorities said.

Police said Tyechia Denise Payton of Thornton was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on felony evading, assault on a police officer, assault on a police dog and misdemeanor resisting arrest charges.

She also was also booked her for two outstanding warrants out of Fremont — a felony warrant associated with her vehicle (for assault with a deadly weapon) and a misdemeanor warrant for traffic offenses.

Police said an officer on routine patrol ran a registration check on a vehicle and discovered that there was an outstanding felony warrant associated with it. The warrant was for a female suspect and the driver and solo occupant of the vehicle early Wednesday was a female.

An enforcement stop was made, but after stopping for a short time, Payton accelerated and fled the scene.

Officers pursued the vehicle as it then headed southbound on Junipero Serra Boulevard before turning west on Page Mill Road and going into the Palo Alto foothills.

The pursuit ended in the 3200 block of Alexis Drive, where the roadway comes to a dead end.

Police said Payton exited her car and began punching an officer. A second officer deployed his TASER at the suspect, who then fled on foot.

A police canine apprehended the suspect after a short foot pursuit and she struck the dog as he was taking her into custody.

Payton received minor injuries as a result of the canine apprehension. She was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Palo Alto Fire Department and taken to a local hospital. There were no injuries to the police dog or any officers.

While Payton was having her mugshot taken, she made an obscene gesture to the camera with her hand.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.