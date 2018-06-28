SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) When Sherri Young graduated from the American Conservatory of Theater in the 1990s, there weren’t very many roles for African Americans like her, so this week’s Jefferson Award winner launched her own theater company.

In Sherri Young’s production of A Streetcar Named Desire, most of the actors are people of color.

“I just wanted opportunities for actors of color to really have that ability to get these meaty roles because this is the stuff we want to do and that we live for,” she explained.

In 1994, Young founded the African-American Shakespeare Company. The San Francisco-based nonprofit aims to give people of color their chance in the spotlight.

“It lets people know we are capable and more than capable,” said Artistic Director L. Peter Callender, adding that Young celebrates the Bay Area’s cultural diversity.

“What impressed me immediately was her heart, her dynamism, her sense of what this company means to her.”

While Young started with Shakespearean plays like Antony and Cleopatra and Julius Caesar, she’s also produced American classics like Cinderella.

To actor Everett Alexander, Young is like Wonder Woman. Before starring in her productions, he got rejected for other roles. He was told there were no “black characters” for him to play.

“Her commitment of giving opportunities for people of color to come and show what they can do, the talent that they have – I love that dedication,” he said.

Today, Young manages a company of 60 artists who perform four shows a season.

“We have several actors in our history who’ve gone on to perform in DC and on Broadway,” she said.

In addition, she gives drama classes at the nearby Boys and Girls Club. And her nonprofit offers free matinees and teaches reading to public school kids.

“It makes me proud I’m leaving a legacy behind,” she said.

So for creating a theater company where actors of color can shine, this week’s Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Sherri Young.