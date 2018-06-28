FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old Fairfield man who was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit on Tuesday morning is now being accused of firing a gun at the Solano County Jail’s inmate release door prior to the pursuit, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said Dominic Colbert used the landline phone outside of the jail to contact custody stuff and wasn’t happy after being told that a friend of his would remain in jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, after Colbert hung up the phone, he allegedly destroyed it and fired eight shots into the inmate release door.

As sheriff’s deputies responded to the jail to investigate a report of loud noises outside the release door, Fairfield police attempted to pull over Colbert as he was speeding away from the jail, sheriff’s officials said.

Fairfield police said an on-duty Fairfield police officer taking a suspect to the jail spotted Colbert driving a vehicle west on Texas Street at an estimated 70 mph around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

That officer radioed for other officers in the area to keep an eye out for the vehicle, and police said another officer spotted Colbert near an Interstate Highway 80 on-ramp.

As the officer caught up to Colbert on the freeway, police said Colbert sped away, taking the Suisun Valley Road exit and continuing west on Cordelia Road until he crashed at the dead-end of the road.

According to police, Colbert then ran across all lanes of Highway 80 and a search perimeter was established with help from the California Highway Patrol, a CHP helicopter, Solano County sheriff’s deputies and other Fairfield police.

Police said Colbert was eventually found hiding in the center divider between westbound Highway 80 and the state Highway 12 on-ramp.

A search of Colbert’s vehicle uncovered a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun in a glovebox, police said.

A California Department of Justice rush comparison for the casings found near the jail matched to some found in Colbert’s vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Colbert is currently being held in Solano County Jail on $800,000 bail.