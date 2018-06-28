BENICIA (CBS SF) — A three-alarm grass fire closed a section of Interstate 780 in Benicia for hours Thursday evening.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. and burned about 10 acres near Columbus Parkway and Benicia State Park.

“There wasn’t a lot of wind — I was surprised — but once it got into those eucalyptus groves, a lot of embers were blowing and it did jump across (the freeway),” Benicia fire chief Josh Chadwick told KPIX.

Crews finally got it contained shortly after 9 p.m. All westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane of I-780 were open, as of 11 p.m.

It’s not yet clear how the fire got started.

