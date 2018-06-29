CONCORD (CBS SF) — A fast-moving grass fire threatened homes and forced evacuations in Concord Friday afternoon.

The four-alarm vegetation fire burned in the area of Ygnacio Valley Road and Montecito Dr. near the city’s border with Walnut Creek in the Lime Ridge Open Space.

The fire reportedly started shortly after 3 p.m. with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District sending units in response by about 3:20 p.m.

A fourth alarm was called on the fire at around 4:30 p.m. after the fire had grown to approximately 100 acres. Residents in the area of Montecito Dr., Crystyl Ranch Dr., Laurel Tree Dr. and Hidden Crest Court were being told to evacuate.

UPDATE / #YgnacioIC advises approximately 100 acres moderate spread with fire entering brush and one flank threatening structures / requesting an additional structure protection alarm / total of 4 alarms now / Cowell & Ygnacio / #Concord / @ContraCostaFire — CCC Firefighters (@CCCFirefighters) June 29, 2018

The Walnut Creek Police Department issued an alert for drivers in the area to avoid Ygnacio Valley Road at Oak Grove Road near the boarder between Walnut Creek and Concord due to the fire.

The fire forced the closure of eastbound Oak Grove Road, with authorities detouring traffic around the area.

Cal Fire was providing air support at the fire with Cal Fire helicopters making air drops of water and planes dropping fire retardant.

The Bay Area was bracing for another hot weekend with inland temperatures set to approach the 100-degree mark and red-flag fire warnings likely for parts of the East Bay.

KPIX 5 will provide more details on the fire as they become available.