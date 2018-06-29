SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters have put out a one-alarm fire at a restaurant in San Francisco’s Financial District, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at around 10 a.m. Friday morning at Kokkari, a popular Greek restaurant on Jackson Street near Battery.

Fire officials said that three engines responded to the fire. Residents living in apartments above the restaurant were evacuated without incident.

Firefighters appeared to have the fire under control as of 11 a.m.

Authorities asked people, including drivers, to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say it appears to have started in the restaurant’s kitchen.