CLEARLAKE OAKS (CBS SF) – Crews battling the Pawnee Fire in Lake County have continued to make progress on the blaze, raising containment to 56 percent as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

But despite the progress in containing the fire this week, firefighters will stay on the scene in large numbers given the forecast for more hot, windy weather through the weekend.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the next few days, raising the potential to increase fire activity.

According to Cal Fire, crews are being flown into remote regions of the fire to strengthen containment lines, while other responders continue to assist area residents returning home to the communities of Spring Valley and Double Eagle Ranch.

CAL FIRE IMT 3 Fire Behavior Analyst Jon Heggie with an update on how today’s weather will affect the #PawneeFire in Lake County. Hot, dry & windy conditions will increase fire danger in many areas of Northern CA. Be extra cautious outdoors. Learn more: https://t.co/kxjKOZleFK pic.twitter.com/XW94qdi8W0 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 29, 2018

The blaze, which started at 5:21 p.m. Saturday, had burned 13,700 acres as of 7 a.m. today, up 200 from the same time Wednesday, fire officials said.

The fire has destroyed 22 structures, damaged six and threatens 600 others, but has not caused any injuries to firefighters or civilians, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters from around the Bay Area have sent crews to battle the blaze. Alameda County, Berkeley, Fremont, Oakland, Hayward, San Jose and San Mateo County are among the agencies assisting.

Crews are working to contain the fire as quickly as possible since drier conditions and strong winds are forecasted through the weekend.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

