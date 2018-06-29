STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A joint investigation in Stockton led to a huge fireworks bust Thursday that culminated in an arrest and the seizure of 14,000 tons of explosives, according to authorities.

Stockton police said that a joint effort that also involved detectives from the Manteca Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the historic seizure on Thursday, June 28.

Authorities served a search warrant at the residence of 40-year-old Stockton resident Steven Clark, located on the 2400 block of Country Club Boulevard. Police were led to the home from an advertisement officers spotted on Craigslist.

During the search of the home, authorities discovered approximately 14,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, including aerial mortars, Roman candles and various other types of illicit explosives.

Clark was arrested for a variety of felony charges including possession of a destructive device, possession of a destructive device near a school, advertising for illegal fireworks sales and possession of illegal fireworks for sale (in excess of 5,000 pounds).

Clark was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call authorities if they have any information about people who are either selling or in possession of illegal fireworks. Callers can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 and may remain anonymous.