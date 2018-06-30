SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Inflation may not be good for the economy but it has given life to a new exhibit at the Exploratorium museum on San Francisco’s waterfront.

“Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art” features five massive pieces that all incorporate air. Curator Christopher Jobson says the goal is to expand our vision of what contemporary art can look like.

“It’s designed to make you think,” Jobson explained.

The works include a sculpture containing 14,000 balloons and two room-size figures called “Humanoids” that museum-goers can hug and touch.

The exhibit runs through September 3.