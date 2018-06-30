SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda and San Francisco are searching for a woman who went missing after an evening out in the city Thursday night, according to authorities.

The missing woman — 39-year-old Alameda resident Melanie Vigh — was out with a friend at a concert at Slim’s in San Francisco on Thursday, June 28. Her friend lost track of her at the concert but wasn’t concerned that something might have happened to Vigh until her cellphone was found at 12th and Folsom streets Friday morning.

Vigh also did not show up to work at her job as a manager and bartender with the Red and White Fleet in San Francisco on Friday.

A missing person report was filed with Alameda police, who are working with SFPD to check surveillance cameras in the area of the club.

Vigh is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5′ 7″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Anyone seeing her or with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Alameda police at (510) 337-8340.