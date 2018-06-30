SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco took in 187 weapons during a gun buyback Saturday morning.

The four-hour event, hosted by United Playaz, yielded 57 pistols, 44 revolvers, 11 assault weapons and three shotguns.

United Playaz is a violence-prevention and youth-development organization located on Howard Street in San Francisco’s South of Market district.

The event offered $100 for every handgun and $200 for every assault weapon, no questions asked.

Police were pleased by the results and said that they were kept busy. The event was the seventh such buy-back, said David Stevenson, San Francisco police director of communications.

“We don’t know what to expect year to year,” Stevenson said.

“Even getting one gun off the street is a good thing if it measured by its potential for harm.”

