LAKEPORT (CBS SF) — The Pawnee Fire in unincorporated Lake County experienced a flare-up on Saturday that continued into Sunday morning due to red-flag fire conditions in the area, according to Cal Fire officials and the National Weather Service.

Cal Fire officials said the blaze has burned 13,850 acres and is 73 percent contained but a fire official said as of 1:40 a.m., the fire was moving south and approaching Highway 20. Fire crews were attempting to keep the fire north of the roadway.

Fire officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Double Ranch subdivision as of 7 p.m. Saturday. Evacuation advisories were issued for the area between Highway 20 and Morgan Valley Road, Sky High Ridge Road and the Lake County line, Mule Skinner Road to Highway 20 and Walker Ridge Road to Highway 20.

An evacuation center is available at Lower Lake High School at 9430 Lake St., Lower Lake.

The fire has destroyed 22 structures and damaged 6 others. One firefighter has been injured but no residents have been hurt due to the blaze.

Full containment of the fire is expected on July 3, Cal Fire officials said.

A red-flag fire warning has been extended by the National Weather Service for all of Lake and Solano counties through 3 p.m. Sunday. High elevations above 1,000 feet in Sonoma and Napa counties also had fire warnings extended through 3 p.m. Sunday.

