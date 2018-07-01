ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Nearly nine months after deadly wildfires ripped through Sonoma County, the sale of legal fireworks for the upcoming July 4th holiday has sparked a controversy.

Ric Alvarez runs a fireworks stand raising funds for a Rohnert Park youth football team. He knows his charity stand is caught in the middle of the fight over legal fireworks, but he also knows the good the funds generated do.

“It (the firework sales) helps replenish some of the gear that the kids need,” he said.

Among the buyers this week was Chris Olsen.

“It’s (lighting off fireworks) the icing on the cake,” he said. “Getting together with family and friends and then finishing it off with the colors and explosions.”

Currently, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Petaluma and Cloverdale allow the legal sale of fireworks. Stands have popped up in many locations.

R.J. Ramirez said he doesn’t see anything a problem allowing the stands to operate.

“If you stick to the ones that are legal you are good,” he said. “Not the ones where you lose control.”