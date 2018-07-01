  • KPIX 5On Air

Petaluma, PG&E, Power Outages

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — About 17,670 PG&E customers in the Petaluma area were without power Sunday afternoon, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

Customers first lost power at 10:53 a.m., spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.

The cause is under investigation and PG&E officials do not have an estimate for when power will be restored.

Hernandez said, “PG&E crews are working safely and quickly as possible to restore power.”

Police said intersections with traffic lights that were not working should be treated as if they are four-way stops.

