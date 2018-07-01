HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A 47-year-old East Bay woman drowned Sunday evening attempting to rescue three children who had been swept out into the Pacific Ocean by a rip tide at Cowell Ranch Beach, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said the woman was visiting the beach near Half Moon Bay with her family. At around 6:45 p.m., three children had waded into the water to have their picture taken when a wave knocked them down and dragged them into deeper water.

The woman swam out to rescue the three children. She and others were able to reach the children.They all made it to shore, but the woman disappeared under the water.

Arriving emergency crews were able to pull her from the water, but she could not be revived.

The children and others involved in the rescue were treated for hypothermia and expected to recover.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.