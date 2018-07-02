STOCKTON (KPIX 5) — A dog locked in a backyard cage in Stockton was surrounded by fire that was consuming the house until a firefighter stumbled across the dog and rescued it in an effort captured on video.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon at a two-story home in a residential neighborhood on Chatsworth Circle.

A two-alarm fire had engulfed the house when firefighters arrived and heavy plumes of smoke were blanketing the structure. Massive flames met them inside.

Once they got a handle on the flames downstairs, they moved upstairs to search for potential victims bedroom by bedroom.

All was clear, however, other firefighters outside continued to work to stop flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

They had to break through a fence in order to access a shed that had caught fire. That’s when one fire fighter noticed something.

“Hey, we got a dog out here,” a firefighter us heard saying on the body cam video. The dog was in a cage right next to where threatening flames were beginning to spread.

The dog lied still as the firefighter doused it and the shed with water. They credited the quick extinguishment of the shed for saving the dog’s life.

No injuries were reported among people or critters.