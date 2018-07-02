OAKLAND (KPIX) – New details have emerged on the plea deals in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

According to the East Bay Times, Derick Almena will get nine years behind bars and Max Harris will get six.

The men will serve those sentences at the Alameda County Jail, not in state prison, and get credit for time served.

Each will plead “no contest” to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to the report.

Thirty-six people died in the fire in East Oakland back in December of 2016.

Prosecutors said Almena and Harris were criminally negligent because they created and oversaw a cluttered residential space without the proper permits.

The plea deal means a that was set for July 16th is canceled. The deal is scheduled to be announced and finalized at a court hearing on Tuesday.