  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Derick Almena, Ghost Ship Fire, Max harris, Oakland, Plea deal, Sentencing

OAKLAND (KPIX) – New details have emerged on the plea deals in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

According to the East Bay Times, Derick Almena will get nine years behind bars and Max Harris will get six.

The men will serve those sentences at the Alameda County Jail, not in state prison, and get credit for time served.

Each will plead “no contest” to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to the report.

Thirty-six people died in the fire in East Oakland back in December of 2016.

Prosecutors said Almena and Harris were criminally negligent because they created and oversaw a cluttered residential space without the proper permits.

The plea deal means a that was set for July 16th is canceled. The deal is scheduled to be announced and finalized at a court hearing on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s