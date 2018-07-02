MORAGA (CBS SF) — A three-alarm grass fire in Moraga led to dozens of evacuations Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:38 p.m. in the area of Moraga Road and Buckingham Drive just south of Campolino High School.

The blaze started in open space behind homes and burned up the hill away from the structures, but fire crews had about 20 homes evacuated as a precaution, Moraga-Orinda Fire District spokesman Dennis Rein said.

Two air tankers, a helicopter and ground crews are working to fight the fire, which was about 50 percent contained as of shortly before 3:30 p.m., Rein said.

No injuries have been reported.

Lafayette police said traffic on busy Moraga Road was backing up significantly as a result of the fire.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.