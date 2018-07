WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – Police were looking for the owner of a lost dog that jumped into a parked police car in Walnut Creek.

It happened on Sunday near Broadway and Newell Avenue.

They said she didn’t have any tags or a microchip, but seemed friendly.

Police posted pictures of the friendly pooch on social media and hope to reunite the dog with her owner.

Meantime, she was taken to the Contra Costa Animal Services in Martinez.