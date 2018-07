CONCORD (KPIX) – Contra Costa County prosecutors plan to file a murder charge against a man suspected in a purse snatching.

Investigators say Otto Halafihi attacked a 93-year-old woman and her caretaker in May at the Sun Valley Mall in Concord.

The woman has now died from injuries.

Halafihi was already facing robbery and elder abuse charges. The East Bay Times says prosecutors will now add murder charges against him.