OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee took to social media Monday, confirming that his two-year run with the back-to-back NBA champions had come to an end and that he was joining the Lakers.

In his post on Twitter, McGee — who revitalized his career with the Warriors — thanked the Golden State fans for their support.

A person familiar with the negotiations talk the Associated Press the deal was a one-year agreement worth just under $2.4 million. The deal comes not long after LeBron James said he would be signing with the Lakers.

The Lakers will be the sixth club for McGee, who had some spectacular moments in the NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. McGee shot 16 for 20 — 80 percent — from the floor in the finals, and the Warriors were 7-1 in playoff games in which he started.