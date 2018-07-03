  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    03:12 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Poison, Russia, Salisbury, Sergei Skripal, Wiltshire

LONDON (AP) — British police have declared a “major incident” after two people were exposed to an unknown substance in a town near where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with nerve agent.

In a statement, Wiltshire police say a man and a woman — both in their 40s — are in critical condition after being found in Amesbury, 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Salisbury, where Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned in March.

Police on Wednesday were cordoning off places the people visited before falling ill, but public health officials say there is not believed to be a wider risk.

They were hospitalized Saturday for suspected drug overdoses.

Britain accuses Russia of poisoning the Skripals with Novichok nerve agent; Moscow denies the allegation.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    July 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Russians are some of the dirtiest mofos on the planet. Disgusting that we allow them into our great country.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s