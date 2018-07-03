SACRAMENTO (AP) — California safety inspectors have fined a state agency for failing to keep its groundskeepers safe while cleaning needles, feces and other trash from the park at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday that the Department of General Services was fined $3,270 for inadequately preparing its employees to clean needles and fecal matter in Capitol Park.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health of California issued the fines after a three-month investigation. DGS employees complained they were asked to clean blood and fecal matter with pressure washers, potentially exposing them to disease.

The department has two weeks to appeal or pay the penalty.

