OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Anger continue to mount Tuesday among the families of the 36 victims of Oakland’s deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse fire as the two men charged in the deaths were on the brink of a plea deal.

Defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris were scheduled to appear in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday to see if the judge will appear to a plea deal that was reached between prosecutors and defense attorneys last week.

According to an email sent out over the weekend to the victims families, prosecutors have reached a plea death that will send Almena to county jail for nine years and Harris to a term of six years. They could have been sentenced to up to 39 years in state prison if they’re convicted of the 36 involuntary manslaughter counts.

The pair have been charged for their role in creating the conditions that lead to the deadly fire inside an aged warehouse during a music event in 2016. Almena rented the warehouse and illegally converted into a residence and entertainment venue. Harris helped Almena collect rent and schedule for-profit music shows.

Sami Kopelman, the mother of Edmond Lapine, who died in the fire, was among those angered by the plea deal.

“It’s as though they (prosecutors) said, ‘Let’s get this one out of the way … so we can deal with these murders … and give those the max attention,’ ” she told the East Bay Times on Monday.

Tyler Smith and Curtis Briggs, lawyers representing Harris, said the agreement was reached after more than two hours of negotiations Friday. The judge asked lawyers to refrain from discussing details until the defendants appear in court on Tuesday.

Alameda County prosecutor Teresa Drenick declined to comment.

A fire quickly destroyed the structure during a December 2016 electronic music performance, killing 36 attendees unable to find exits.

Prosecutors say Almena and Harris turned the cluttered building into a “death trap” with few exits, rickety stairs and dark and dangerous passageways. Each man was charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Almena lived in the warehouse with his wife and three children. But the family was staying in a nearby hotel the night of the fire.

Harris also lived in the warehouse and escaped the fire unharmed.

Almena’s attorney Tony Serra said a plea deal will spare the victims’ families from testifying at a trial where photos of burned bodies and other emotionally fraught evidence would be shown.

Both men have already been credited with two years of imprisonment for the years they have spent in jail.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.