SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver was taken to a hospital late Monday night after they were discovered in a stopped vehicle on northbound U.S. Highway 101 suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Sgt. Robert Nacke said that a vehicle was reported blocking at least one lane of the freeway just south of Tully Road around 9:06 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the driver of a vehicle unresponsive, having appeared to have been in a fight and having been shot at some point.

It appeared the driver wasn’t shot on the freeway, Nacke said, but was possibly shot at another location and attempted to drive to a hospital before becoming unresponsive while driving.

The driver was transported to a hospital, according to Nacke, but an update on their condition and the severity of their injuries was not available .

The CHP blocked multiple lanes of the freeway for around six hours as they investigated.