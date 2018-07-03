SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a housing project under construction, authorities announced Tuesday.
San Francisco police said Cardell Mason Coleman has been booked into San Francisco County Jail on homicide charge.
Early Monday morning, officers from Bayview Station responded to a shooting at the Alice Griffith Housing Development located at Fitzgerald Avenue and Arelious Walker Dr.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 61 year-old Rolando Romero suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned an ambulance. The victim was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he died of his wounds.
A homicide investigation was launched and led to the identity of the suspect.
Early Wednesday, Bayview Station plainclothes and housing officers took Coleman into custody on the 2700 block of Arelious Walker Dr.
Cardell… Why no pictures, I wander.