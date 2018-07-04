GUINDA (CBS SF/AP) — Firefighters concentrated their battle against the massive County Fire Wednesday on its canyon-filled northern boundary as the blaze grew to 82,700 acres overnight.

Cal Fire officials said they were successful in gaining a larger foothold on the southern boundary of the blaze overnight by using fire to fight fire. Several backfires were lit that slowed the advance.

By daybreak, the fire was 25 percent containment and threatening 1,345 structures. The blaze grew by 10,000 acres overnight Evacuations do remain in place for more than 2,000 residents in Yolo and Napa counties.

While others in Northern California celebrated the Fourth of July, firefighters at the base camp were serenaded by a stirring rendition of the National Anthem before they headed out to fight the fire.

Anthony Brown, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said firefighters took advantage of improving weather conditions on Tuesday to make progress in containing the fire that has now grown almost to size of San Francisco and the Peninsula.

“The weather is better than what we had over the weekend,” he said. “But it’s still hampering our efforts and it’s an area of concern.”

Nearby grape growers and wine markers say they don’t know what the impact of the heavy smoke will have on this year’s vintage.

“As long as the vineyard doesn’t burn, the next critical issue is the smoke,” said Chris Turkovich of the Turkovich Family Winery. “We ultimately don’t know what we have until its in the winery in the tanks.”

The fire was first reported around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon and almost from the start triggered evacuations that have continued to grow to now include Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove Resort and Pleasure Cove Resort neighborhoods in Napa County, as well as parts of Yolo County north of state Highway 128.