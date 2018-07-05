YOLO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The County Fire burning in Yolo and Napa counties continued to grow over the July 4th holiday, scorching 86,000 acres (134 square miles) as of Thursday morning.

Cal Fire said in a statement that the fire has reached 30 percent containment, but nearly 1,000 structures remained threatened.

The fire, which broke out northeast of Lake Berryessa last Saturday, has already scorched an area nearly three-quarters the size of San Jose (177 square miles.) Officials said the fire’s growth potential remains high, as conditions are expected to become hotter and drier heading into the weekend.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for residences served by Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Pleasants Valley Road. Evacuations are also in effect west of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of County Road 40 and north of County Road 53 in Yolo County.

Nearly 3,500 personnel from numerous agencies have responded to the County Fire.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been destroyed so far.

Cal Fire expects full containment on July 10th. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.