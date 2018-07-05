OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Firefighters remained on the scene of a residence early Thursday morning after it was destroyed in a two-alarm fire overnight.

According to authorities, the fire was at the home on 5932 Hayes Street was first reported around 4:30 a.m.

By 5:30 a.m., firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

“Most of Oakland, a lot of it down here in the flatlands is very dense. So anytime we have structure fires, especially structure fires that far advanced, exposure to other buildings is one of our primary concerns,” Battalion Chief James Bowron told KPIX 5.

“We were able to get here rapidly, get hose lines in place, and put engine companies on the left and right side to make sure we had any additional buildings catch on fire,” Bowron said.

Firefighters said all four residents of the upstairs unit and both residents of the downstairs unit were able to escape.

A woman who lived at the residence was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but she is expected to recover.

Along with firefighters, the American Red Cross was on scene to tend to the evacuees.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.