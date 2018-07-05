Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Environment Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — U.S. Environment Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after a tenure marked with a long list of ethics scandals.

President Donald Trump announced Pruitt’s resignation in a pair of tweets, without mentioning any of the scandals involving Pruitt.

…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Pruitt was seen as was key to implementing President Trump’s conservative agenda but came under intense scrutiny for a series of questionable ethical decisions.

In April, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General confirmed it was looking into multiple allegations leveled against Pruitt, including: the housing arrangement Pruitt had with a condo connected to a lobbyist, expenses for his travel, expenditures for security measures and personnel, the EPA approvals of hiring and salaries for certain employees, the use of Pruitt’s subordinates’ time, and reassignments or demotions of staff members who raised concerns about any of those issues.

Pruitt has denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.

Despite the scandals, Trump has been approving of Pruitt’s efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth.

Trump tweets that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume the acting administrator position Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Pruitt.

This is a breaking news story, updates to follow.

