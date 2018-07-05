ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Santa Rosa man on suspicion of driving under the influence and a fatal hit-and-run collision with a bicyclist in Sonoma County Thursday morning.

Gyvaughn Smith, 22, was detained and later arrested in connection with the collision on Stony Point Road north of Millbrae Avenue near Rohnert Park around 4:40 a.m., according to the CHP.

A second vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, also struck the 25-year-old bicyclist from Santa Rosa and left the scene. It was last seen driving east on Millbrae Avenue, CHP officials said.

The bicyclist was found dead in the south left turn lane of Stony Point Road. His identity is pending notification of his next of kin.

Evidence at the scene indicated Smith’s Jeep Liberty was one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Officers found Smith driving the Jeep 25 minutes later on Stony Point Road near Sebastopol Road, according to the CHP.

Smith was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor DUI and driving without a license. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the collision or who believes they might have struck Smith is asked to call the CHP at (707) 588-1400.

