Filed Under:Antioch, Crime, Fatal shooting, Police

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — One woman was dead and another wounded in an early Thursday morning shooting in an Antioch neighborhood, authorities said.

In a press release, Acting Lt. John Fortner said officers responded to a shooting call at 4:28 a.m. in the 4400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the women succumbed to her wounds at the scene while the other was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known early Thursday.

Fortner said in the release that one of the victims was a 55-year-old African-American woman while the other was a 28-year-old African-American female.

The incident remained under investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

