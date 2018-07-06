SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A burned-out home that San Francisco city leaders called a “drug den” just sold for $2 million, yet another sign of the Bay Area’s hot housing market.

The blue Victorian on Sanchez Street in the city’s Castro District caught fire in February.

Back in 2015, the City of San Francisco sued the property owner, accusing him of renting the home to drug dealers.

The owner denied the allegations. Nevertheless, he was ordered to pay $1.6 million to the city for code violations.

After the home was put on the market in May, it sold for nearly double the original asking price.

The listing said it was being sold “as is” and buyers were asked to “bring your contractor and imagination.”

Uninhabitable properties fetching high prices in the Bay Area is nothing new. In May, a San Jose home badly damaged in a fire made national headlines after it was sold for $938,000, more than 20 percent above asking price.

A month earlier, a Mountain View home destroyed in a fire sold for $1.62 million, above the $1.48 million asking price.