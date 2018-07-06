(CBS SF) — Three North Bay siblings, aged 7, 16 and 17 years old, have lost their father to a suspected DUI driver just months after their mother suddenly passed away.

Santa Rosa resident Lusiano Siro Garcia, 35, was identified as the bicyclist killed after he was struck by two vehicles near Rohnert Park Thursday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Garcia was on his way to his mother-in-law Jeannie Delgado’s house where his children were staying when he was struck on Stony Point Road north of Millbrae Avenue in unincorporated Sonoma County near Rohnert Park around 4:40 a.m.

Delgado’s daughter, Mandy Smith, died earlier this year from a blood clot. “We feel just so numb with all the loss we’ve had. My daughter first and then her husband and left behind three young kids,” said Delgado. “It’s hard so hard what the kids are going through and I can’t fix their broken hearts.”

Less than a half-hour after the crash, the California Highway Patrol arrested Gyvaughn Waunye Smith, 22, of Santa Rosa several miles from the scene near Sebastopol on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

Investigators believe Smith, driving a Jeep Liberty, was the first driver to strike Garcia. A second vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, also struck Garcia and left the scene. It was last seen driving east on Millbrae Avenue, the CHP said.

Smith was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the collision or who believes they might have struck Smith is asked to call the CHP at (707) 588-1400.

Family members of Lusiano Garcia have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Delgado says she could use alll the help she can get as she focuses on helping her grandchildren through this difficult time.

“Just trying to be as strong as you can for them,” said Delgado. “We can’t replace their parents … we’re trying to be the best grandparents we can be for them.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.