MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A public health advisory was issued following an incident at the Shell Refinery in Martinez early Friday morning.
A refinery official told KPIX 5 that the advisory stems from an “upset” resulting from a “non-standard operating procedure” around 2:30 a.m.
The impacted area includes parts of Martinez and Pacheco north of Pacheco Boulevard and west of Interstate 680 near the refinery.
The refinery declared a “Level 2” advisory, meaning individuals with respiratory sensitivities in the affected area could experience eye, skin, nose or throat irritation.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said most people will not be affected. A shelter-in-place has not been ordered.
Anyone who experiences symptoms is asked to go indoors and rinse any irritated areas of their body with water.
