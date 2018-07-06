RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A home-invasion robbery suspect was shot multiple times while breaking into a residence in Richmond early Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3100 block of Alta Mira Drive.

Investigators said a 47-year-old man attempted to break into two homes, and then after allegedly entered a third home by breaking a window.

The resident shot the suspect “a few times,” incapacitating him, police said.

“He had no other choice but to defend himself and his family because the suspect had entered his home forcibly,” said Richmond Police Lt. Lynette Parker. “This looks as of right now as a clear case of self defense.”

The unidentified suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds in the upper torso, according to police.

Neighbor Romona Jones said she has no sympathy, especially after hearing the suspect tried to break into two other homes. “That’s what you get when you try to take other peoples property,” said Jones. “He went in their house. He shouldn’t have done that. I probably would have done the same thing.”

Investigators are reviewing footage from several security cameras outside the home.

Police said they don’t recommend taking matters into your own hands in these scenarios. The 20-year-old resident who did the shooting is being cooperative and police said they doubt he’ll face any criminal charges.

