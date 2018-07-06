RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A homeowner opened fire and wounded a home invasion robbery suspect who allegedly broke into the man’s Richmond home early Friday morning, authorities said.

A Richmond police spokesman said the agency’s communication center received a call at around 12:15 a.m., reporting a home invasion robbery in the 3100 block of Alta Mira Dr.

Officers responded to the residence and discovered the homeowner, his family and wounded 47-year-old Richmond man.

Investigators said the wounded allegedly had tried to force his way into two other homes in the neighborhood before he was successful.

After breaking a window and entering the house, police said, the homeowner had no choice but to defend his family and himself. The homeowner incapacitated the suspect by shooting him several times.

The suspect was taken to a local trauma center where he was reportedly still alive. His condition was not known.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that the incident seemed to be a clear case of self defense on the part of the homeowner.