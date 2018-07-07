  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person is dead after a shooting in East Oakland Saturday night, police reported at 10:11 p.m.

The shooting happened in the area of 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard, according to police.

One person died and another person is injured. No further information is available.

People are asked to avoid the area as traffic routes are impacted.

