SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old San Jose man was arrested after a male victim was lured into a van and sexually assaulted on Friday afternoon, San Jose police said Saturday.

Tung Vo was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

The incident unfolded about 1:17 p.m. Friday, when the 16-year-old victim was walking in the 1800 block on Cunningham Avenue and the suspect asked him for help. Initially, the teen thought Vo was a woman needing assistance, police said.

As the victim neared the van door, the suspect pushed him into the van and sexually assaulted him, according to police.

The teen was able to escape and report the incident to authorities.

Follow-up investigation by patrol officers led to the suspect’s residence in San Jose, where he was arrested without incident. The van was impounded as evidence.

Vo is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction for sexual battery and failing to properly register as a sex offender, police said. He was set to be booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case or other cases involving the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jen Majors of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.

