CLEVELAND (AP) — Brett Anderson came off the disabled list and pitched effectively into the sixth inning before turning things over to Oakland’s outstanding bullpen as the Athletics downed the Cleveland Indians 6-0 on Sunday.

Anderson (1-2) had been sidelined with a shoulder strain, one of several injuries to the A’s starting staff. But the left-hander looked sharp in his first start since May 18, limiting the Indians to three hits and leaving with a 4-0 lead.

Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run homer off rookie Shane Bieber (4-1), and Jed Lowrie had a solo shot as Oakland won for the 10th time in 12 games to take two of three from the Indians.

The A’s are 18-6 against AL Central teams.

Yusmeiro Petit tossed two innings, Ryan Buchter worked the eighth and Emilio Pagan finished the combined five-hitter as the A’s moved 10 games over .500. Oakland’s relievers came in 22-7 with a 3.64 ERA, and closer Blake Treinen is having an outstanding year.

With five starters on the disabled list, Oakland manager Bob Melvin has spent the season patching holes in his rotation. But Anderson, who was activated for the start while Paul Blackburn went on the DL, provided the A’s with a quality start and some hope.

Making his first start against Cleveland since 2012, Anderson worked out of jams in the second and fourth innings, both times retiring Erik Gonzalez for the final out.

The Indians had runners at second and third with none out in the second before Anderson struck out Rajai Davis and Robert Perez and got Gonzalez to reach and pop up a 3-0 pitch. Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth but didn’t score as Gonzalez bounced weakly into a force at third.

Piscotty gave Anderson a four-run cushion in the sixth with his ninth homer. Khris Davis, who had three hits, singled leading off and Piscotty hammered Bieber’s 1-2 pitch into the seats.

Lowrie made it 5-0 in the seventh with a liner that just cleared the wall, giving him 16 homers to match his career high for a season set in 2012.

Oakland took advantage of a ball lost in the sun to take a 1-0 lead in the first. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who wasn’t wearing sunglasses, couldn’t see Mark Canha’s one-out pop and it fell for a single. With two outs, Davis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: To open a roster spot for Anderson, Blackburn (sore elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Blackburn, who allowed six runs over five innings in a 10-4 loss on Friday, returned to Oakland and will be examined by team doctors. He began the season on the DL with a strained forearm.

Indians: LHP Andrew Miller threw another bullpen Saturday as he continues to recover from knee inflammation that has sidelined the two-time All-Star since May 26. Miller is not expected back until after the All-Star break. … 2B Jason Kipnis was given the day off partly because the A’s started a lefty, but also due to a minor hamstring issue.

UP NEXT

A’s: RHP Frankie Montas (4-2) starts Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Houston against the defending World Series champions.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (7-3) will be on extended rest Monday night as he starts the series opener against the Reds and Anthony DeSclafani (3-1). Clevinger made his major league debut against Cincinnati in 2016.

