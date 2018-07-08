SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A Cal Fire firefighter who suffered serious burns when his truck was overrun by flames battling the Klamathon Fire near the California-Oregon border was recovering Sunday at UC Davis Burn Center.

Brandon Feller was on the fire line Thursday when his engine was burned over and he suffered burns to his face. He was one of three firefighters injured battling the rapidly growing wildfire.

“The injured firefighter did suffer some severe burns,” said Phil Anzo, the Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit chief and Siskiyou County fire warden.

Feller was flown to UC Davis ICU Burn Center in Sacramento where doctors say he is recovering well. A Gofundme account was set up for Feller to make up for his lost wages.

As of Sunday evening, donors had contributed $28,395 — well over the original goal of $25,000.

The Klamathon Fire was 25 percent contained by Sunday night and had grown to more then 35,000 acres. Cal Fire said the fire crossed the Oregon border at one point, but winds have since pushed the flames southeast back into California.

“Southern part of the fire, south of the Klamath River – the fire is looking very good, we tied it in, we have hose around that area, and the crews are mopping up and improving those lines,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Darryl Laws.

Approximately 810 structures are threatened in the communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin and Irongate Reservoir, and approximately 750 people have been evacuated.

The fire has already destroyed 72 structures including homes and claimed the life of a Hornbrook resident.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, we’re still trying to improve those lines and make sure that we don’t have any other issues in that area,” Laws said.

There are 2400 firefighters working the Klamathon Fire, and 87 members of the California National Guard have been brought in to assist law enforcement.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said looting continues to be a concern in evacuated areas. He said one suspect has been put under arrest.

SUPERS:

Yreka, CA

Darryl Laws

Battalion Commander, CalFire