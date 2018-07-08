  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A northbound Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail train collided with a car in San Jose Sunday afternoon.

VTA Train Accident in San Jose

VTA train collides with vehicle in San Jose. (CBS)

Shortly after 1 p.m., a train on the Mountain View-Winchester light rail route collided with a car at Lincoln and Auzerais avenues, transit officials said.

A bus bridge was put in place between the Convention Center and Fruitdale stations, running on the normal Sunday service at every 30 minutes, transit officials said.

