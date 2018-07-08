LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP/BCN) — Firefighters have been able to build containment around several destructive wildfires burning in California.

Officials said Sunday that the 48-square-mile blaze on the California-Oregon border known as the Klamathon fire is now 25 percent contained. It’s one of many fires burning around the drought-ridden states in the U.S. West.

The fire killed one woman in her home and destroyed 72 structures, including homes.

Crews have built at least 80 percent containment on a wildfire that destroyed 20 homes in Santa Barbara County and a central San Diego County fire that burned 18 structures.

The state’s largest blaze, the 138-square-mile County Fire in Yolo County, is 57 percent contained.

The fire, which started June 30, has burned 88,525 acres and full containment is expected by Thursday, according to Cal Fire. It has destroyed 15 structures and damaged three more. No injuries have been reported.

Mandatory evacuations remained in effect Sunday west of Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of Old County Road 40 and north of County Road 53; and west of Highway 16 to the Yolo/Lake County line, north of County Road 40 and south of the Yolo County Line.

Berryessa Knoxville Road remained closed from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line. Also closed is Highway 16 between Highway 20 and Rumsey Hall.

Other major fires in the state are close to being fully contained.

