OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Detroit Pistons have made a move to improve their frontcourt depth. According to several reports, the team has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Zaza Pachulia.

Pachulia spent the last two seasons with the Warriors and is coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he averaged just 14.1 minutes, which was his lowest mark in nearly 10 years.

He added 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 69 games in a reserve capacity.

With the Warriors looking to get younger in the frontcourt, Pachulia wasn’t re-signed.

With the Pistons, Pachulia likely won’t see a significant increase in his role, as he’s set to backup Andre Drummond at center. As a result, Pachulia likely won’t be a viable candidate for the bulk of fantasy leagues.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed